Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz's 'enemy' Himanshi NOT entering show as wild card contestant

With two weeks into Bigg Boss 13, there have been several controversies, fights and elimintions. While Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur were the first two contestants to face elimination, Abu Malik was evicted in yesterday's episode. The first finle is all set to take place in another two weeks where actor Sidharth Shukla has already secured his position. After the surprise finale, Bigg Boss will be introducing wild card contestants among which Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana's name has been grabbing eyeballs.

Earlier reports suggested that Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill don't get along well and have been in the news for their fights. Now, Himanshi Khurana has cleared the air about her joining Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant.

In an elaborate Instagram post. the Punjabi singer sternly denied the rumour and said that they had approached her in the beginning as well but he had denied their offer as it was going against her values. She also said that Bigg Boss makers again approached her to join as wild card contestant. However, she is now busy with her prior work commitments.

Here's Himanshi Khurana's full statement:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill's game has received mixed reactions from the audience, and while some are liking her way of playing the game, some think she is just playing dumb. Evicted contestant Abu Malik said that Shehnaaz has a high chance of winning Bigg Boss 13.

