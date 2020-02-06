Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana gives glimpse of new song Distance. Is she talking about Asim Riaz?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Himanshi Khurana gives glimpse of new song Distance

Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has been ruling the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Her re-entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house as Asim Riaz’s connection earned her much criticism as soon as she started talking about her relationship. While Asim has maintained that he is in love with ‘Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai’, she refrained from confessing her feelings on the show. Now that she is out of the house, she has shared a glimpse of her new song called ‘Distance’ and fans are contemplating if it is about Asim.

Himanshi shared a drool-worthy picture on Instagram leaving hints for fans about a music video coming soon. She captioned the picture, "#Distance - #HimanshiKhurana @iamhimanshikhurana Coming Soon!" Earlier the diva had released the song 'Ohdi Shreaam' and had mentioned that it was for Asim Riaz when she got evicted from the show. Check out the post here-

Soon after Himanshi stepped out of eth house, she shared a mushy picture from the show in which she is seen with Asim and wrote, “Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi”

Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi pic.twitter.com/iTFwsuq9OB — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2020

Himanshi and Asim have been in the news for their romance inside the house. Fans love to call them AsiManshi and are waiting for the Punjabi actress to confess her love to Asim. However, while on the show, the actress and singer revealed that she refrained from telling her feeling as Asim’s ‘close family member’ has asked her not to. Himanshi confessed to Rashami that she has been asked to not tell Asim that she also loves her on the show.

