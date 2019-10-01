Bigg Boss 13: Highest-paid contestant Rashami Desai starred in a Shah Rukh Khan film in 2004. Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13: Highest-paid contestant Rashami Desai once starred in Shah Rukh Khan film

Actress Rashami Desai is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Even before her entry in the Salman Khan hsoted show, the Uttaran actress made huge headlines for her rumoured marriage with Arhaan Khan inside the house. She is also the highest-paid celebrity of BB 13 as she is getting paid Rs 1.2 crore for being a part of the reality show. While, Rashami Desai is already keeping the buzz alive inside the Bigg Boss 13 house with her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla, she once starred in a Shah Rukh Khan movie. Yes! you read that right.

Rashami Desai featured in Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke, which also starred SRK and Raveena Tandon. She played the role of Raveena Tandon's sister

in the 2004 film, directed by Birendra Nath Tiwari.

Rashami Desai in Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke

The movie was actually filmed in 1994 and was left abandoned midway by SRK and Raveena.

It was then that Rashami Desai was roped in for the film. Take a look at the video:

On the film front, Rashami was also seen in a cameo role in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinda Dabangg 2.

Rashami Desai recently cleared the air about rumours surrounding her marriage with Arhaan Khan in Bigg Boss 13. She said that the rumours are totally fake and that if she marries someone she will do so by declaring it to everyone.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13, which premiered on September 29, has already seen several fights and gossips that the reality show is known for. Right from Paras Chabbra and Asim Riaz's fight to 'Maalkin' Ameesha Patel's surprise visit, Bigg Boss 13 looks definitely looks promising.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page