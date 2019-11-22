Friday, November 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13: Haters call Asim Riaz 'terrorist', brother files police complaint

Bigg Boss 13: Haters call Asim Riaz 'terrorist', brother files police complaint

Meanwhile, the hashtag #NationwithAsim started trending on Twitter on Friday afternoon with fans showering Asim with their love and support. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2019 20:14 IST
bigg boss 13 asim riaz
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 13: Haters call Asim Riaz 'terrorist', brother files police complaint

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riazs brother Umar Riyaz has filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell after netizens posted nasty comments on social media about the former's religion and state (Jammu and Kashmir), and called him a ‘terrorist. It all started after "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz turned from friends to foes, and their fight took a nasty turn. This has irked fans of both the actors, who are now spewing venom on social media. The attacks are not limited to Riaz himself, but haters have also targeted his religion and state.

This obviously did not go down well with Umar, who has filed a police complaint.

Umar also took to Twitter to warn netizens with dire consequences if they don't stop the hate comments. He tweeted: "For people and fan clubs commenting on @imrealasim religion and state and saying he is a terrorist. Last warning to you guys. Iv reported this to cyber police. Delete your tweets before u spend your life behind bars."

In a separate tweet, he wrote: "#sidfans #sidharthfanclub stop the hatefull tweets. This will go nowhere. Calm your horses and think before what you are writing for someone. Nobody heard the word guns in the show. Don't assume anything."

Meanwhile, the hashtag #NationwithAsim started trending on Twitter on Friday afternoon with fans showering Asim with their love and support.

Extending support to the model cum actor, a fan tweeted, "Never stop being a good person because of bad people. we with you asim #JusticeForAsimRiaz #JusticeForAsim #NationWithAsim".

A fan wrote: "#Asimriaz is the hero in #bb13 Asim you are doing really well. God bless you #NationWithAsim".

Hosted by Salman Khan, "Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.

(With IANS Inputs)

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAlia Bhatt turns beautiful bride for latest advertisement (Pics, Video) Next StoryYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira share fun moments at Halloween theme party  