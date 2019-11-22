Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Haters call Asim Riaz 'terrorist', brother files police complaint

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riazs brother Umar Riyaz has filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell after netizens posted nasty comments on social media about the former's religion and state (Jammu and Kashmir), and called him a ‘terrorist. It all started after "Bigg Boss 13" contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz turned from friends to foes, and their fight took a nasty turn. This has irked fans of both the actors, who are now spewing venom on social media. The attacks are not limited to Riaz himself, but haters have also targeted his religion and state.

This obviously did not go down well with Umar, who has filed a police complaint.

Umar also took to Twitter to warn netizens with dire consequences if they don't stop the hate comments. He tweeted: "For people and fan clubs commenting on @imrealasim religion and state and saying he is a terrorist. Last warning to you guys. Iv reported this to cyber police. Delete your tweets before u spend your life behind bars."

For people and fan clubs commenting on @imrealasim relegion and state and saying he is a terrorist. Last warning to you guys. Iv reported this to cyber police. Delete your tweets before u spend your life behind bars. #weloveasimriaz #spreadlovenothate — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) November 20, 2019

In a separate tweet, he wrote: "#sidfans #sidharthfanclub stop the hatefull tweets. This will go nowhere. Calm your horses and think before what you are writing for someone. Nobody heard the word guns in the show. Don't assume anything."

Sid can do anything for fame and viewership, even at the cost of hurting his own friend #asimriaz who considers him like an elder brother. #WeStandByAsimRiaz #EvictSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/WS80uDho98 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the hashtag #NationwithAsim started trending on Twitter on Friday afternoon with fans showering Asim with their love and support.

Asim was NOT at fault. Shukla triggered Asim calling him, " 2 kodi ka " Then Asim came to answer him. Asim didn't say anything mean or did anything over that Shukla had to push Asim with such force. He pushed him twice for nothing. Yet no action taken.Shame!#NationWithAsim pic.twitter.com/elGXnVhwgX — Follow @Beingkhanumar #BB13 (@Beingkhanumar) November 22, 2019

Extending support to the model cum actor, a fan tweeted, "Never stop being a good person because of bad people. we with you asim #JusticeForAsimRiaz #JusticeForAsim #NationWithAsim".

This Is How #AsimRiaz Saved Shukla From Getting Evicted And Hitting Mahira/Rashmi



Yet Mahira Is Saying Ke ASIM Instigating Kartha He?



And ALL THOSE PEOPLE Who Were Saying Asim Comes So Close To Face And Instigates Thats Why Sid Got Aggresive...#NationWithAsim @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/PbfbP7tdxF — Anika #BB13 (@TheeAnika) November 22, 2019

A fan wrote: "#Asimriaz is the hero in #bb13 Asim you are doing really well. God bless you #NationWithAsim".

Hosted by Salman Khan, "Bigg Boss 13" airs on Colors TV.

(With IANS Inputs)

