Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan lashes out at Madhurima Tuli, says hitting Vishal with pan is not 'neeji mamla'

The fans, as well as the housemates of Bigg Boss 13, were taken aback in last night's episode when Madhurima Tuli showed her aggressive side by hitting the hell out of her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. It all happened when Vishal asked her to stop calling him 'bhabhi' and after several warnings, she kept on doing the same which made him angry and he threw water on her face. Madhurima lost her control and caught hold of the pan and hit Vishal not once but several times. And now Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who is known to be quite vocal about her opinions has slammed the actress for her behaviour.

Gauahar took to Twitter to express her strong opinion on the matter of physical violence and said that hitting someone can never be a personal matter. In a series of tweets, Gauahar wrote, "Violence (hinsa) is never a neeji mamla! That's the reason for domestic abuse. Happens behind closed doors. Madhurima is a violent person, if a man had done the same thing, would it still be a neeji mamla? Deserves to be out."

Violence , hinsa , is never a neechee mamla! That’s the reason for domestic abuse ! Happens behind closed doors ! #Madhurima is a violent person , if the man had done the same thing , would it still be a neechee mamla?? Deserves to be out ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

In another tweet, the Ishaqzaade actress defended Vishal Aditya Singh and said, "If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima."

If throwing water is violence then every person in tasks should be given punishment! If both kept it to throwing water n got punishment that would be ok ! But smashing someone’s behind with a metal pan n getting the same punishment as throwing water , is not done #madhurima 👎🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 16, 2020

As a punishment for their actions, Bigg Boss locked the two of hem in separate prisons and announced that they are not a part of the show until the final verdict is announced during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Take a glimpse at what happened between the exes:

Madhurima and Vishal have previously shared screen space in shows like Nach Baliye 9 Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. Talking about the actress, she has also worked with actor Akshay Kumar in movies like Baby and Naam Shabana.

