Bigg Boss 13: Gandii Baat 2 fame Anveshi Jain’s photos as a schoolgirl will spice up your feed

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gandi Baat 2 fame Anveshi Jain’s photos as a schoolgirl will spice up your feed

Salman khan’s Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29th i.e. this Sunday and fans can’t keep their excitement. The makers have already started revealing the names and promos of the contestants who will be getting locked inside the house this year. From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Sidharth Shukla, many TV actors’ names have been confirmed to be a part of the show. Another name that has broken the internet with its association with the controversial reality show is Gandii Baat 2 actress Anveshi Jain.

Anveshi Jain hit the internet like a storm with her performance in ALTBalaji web series Gandii Baat 2 and left an impression on the viewers’ minds. She has also featured in the show BOSS: Baap Of Special Services and a Gujarati movie titled 'G'. Since the confirmation about Anveshi making her way to the Bigg Boss house, fans have been waiting to get every information about her premiere performance. While there is still time for that, have a look at her spicy photoshoot in which she has turned into a school girl.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anveshi Jain will be seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fans have been waiting to watch the real side of teh actress after discovering her sensational side in web series Gandii Baat 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anveshi Jain took to her Instagram to share gorgeous pictures from her photoshoot

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anveshi Jain shared pictures in which she can be seen turning into a schoolgirl and looking absolutely gorgeous

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Wearing, a white shirt, checkered skirt and a tie, Anveshi Jain looks spellbinding

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anveshi tied her hair in two side ponytails that made her look all teh more alluring

Talking about Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13, this time the makers have decided to lock all the celebrities in the house. Actors like Siddharth Shukla, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhaatacharjee, Ridhi Dogra, Koena Mitra, Mugdha Godse, Anveshi Jain, Mahira Sharma have already been confirmed to a part of the show. Also, Ameesha Patel will also be a part of the show as ‘Humraaz’ who will spill the contestants’ secrets. Makers have already released a promo featuring the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress. Check out-

