Bigg Boss 13 February 5 Written Updates: Shehnaaz breaks down, Asim-Sidharth’s ugly fight

Image Source : TWITTER Shehnaaz breaks down, Asim-Sidharth’s ugly fight

Media continue to toss their questions at the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Shehnaaz and Sidharth come under the scanner more than other housemates which becomes the reason that Shehnaaz breaks down soon after the press conference gets over. She complains to Sidharth that he makes her look negative on the screen and later tells Rashami that she doesn’t want such fame. On the other hand, Rashami tries to mak Paras understand that his words about girlfriend Akanksha Puri make him look thankless to the fans. Mahira interrupts in between and asks him to sort things once he is outside the house. The episode also witnesses an ugly fight between Asim and Sidharth. As the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 nears, looks like the contestants are trying every trick in their kitty to win the precious votes.