Bigg Boss 13 Feb 7 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla takes Paras Chhabra to Top 4, Shehnaaz gets upset

Sidharth Shukla takes Paras Chhabra to Top 4, Shehnaaz gets upset

Sidharth Shukla changes the game once again in Bigg Boss 13 as he saves Paras Chhabra in the last immunity task in Bigg Boss 13. As the finale nears, every contestant is trying hard to reach the finale and Bigg Boss gave them one last chance to be in the top 5. The Elite Members Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla had the chance to give immunity to one of the non-elite club members including Paras, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma. Sidharth wins and saves Paras. This results in a tiff between him and Arti as well as Shehnaaz who get upset about him not saving them instead. Will this bring another twist to the finale week in Bigg Boss 13?