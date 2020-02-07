Friday, February 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Feb 7 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla takes Paras Chhabra to Top 4, Shehnaaz gets upset
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Feb 7 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla takes Paras Chhabra to Top 4, Shehnaaz gets upset

Sidharth Shukla changes the game once again in Bigg Boss 13 as he saves Paras Chhabra in the last immunity task in Bigg Boss 13.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 07, 2020 22:33 IST
Sidharth Shukla takes Paras Chhabra to Top 4, Shehnaaz gets upset

Sidharth Shukla takes Paras Chhabra to Top 4, Shehnaaz gets upset

Sidharth Shukla changes the game once again in Bigg Boss 13 as he saves Paras Chhabra in the last immunity task in Bigg Boss 13. As the finale nears, every contestant is trying hard to reach the finale and Bigg Boss gave them one last chance to be in the top 5. The Elite Members Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla had the chance to give immunity to one of the non-elite club members including Paras, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma. Sidharth wins and saves Paras. This results in a tiff between him and Arti as well as Shehnaaz who get upset about him not saving them instead. Will this bring another twist to the finale week in Bigg Boss 13?

 

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 February 7 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 07, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Contestants wake up

    Contestants wake up to 'Apun Bola' song

     

Delhi Elections 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News