Bigg Boss 13 Feb 6 Live Updates: Contestants fight for immunity ,#Sidnaaz cute moments continue

Bigg Boss announces the immunity task where Shehnaaz emerges as the mastermind and is successful in getting Paras and Mahira out with the help of Sanchalak Rashami. However, things take an ugly turn as Paras takes revenge.

New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2020 22:46 IST
With Bigg Boss 13 nearing its end, the non-elite contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chabbra and Arti Singh get a chance to save themselves from this week's nomination. Bigg Boss announces the immunity task where Shehnaaz emerges as the mastermind and is successful in getting Paras and Mahira out with the help of Sanchalak Rashami. However, things take an ugly turn as Paras takes revenge. Meanwhile, #Sidnaaz fun continues as Shehnaaz is seen mimicking Sidharth as he brushes his teeth. She picks up a wiper and pokes Sidharth with it. Despite his repeated requests to not irk him, Shehnaaz goes on to clean his legs with the wiper. She then picks up a shampoo bottle and tries to spray it on his head and says, “You are among the top 5, I am grooming you.” 

Here are the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 February 6 episode:

  • Feb 06, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Yet another #Sidnaaz moment is here

    Shehnaaz is seen teasing Sidharth with a wiper.

  • Feb 06, 2020 10:44 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras can't stop hugging and kissing Mahira

    Paras and Mahira are seen having a conversation in the garden area of the Bigg Boss 13 house when Paras is seen kissing and hugging her. Mahira tries to push him away telling him to stop giving her kisses and hugs.

  • Feb 06, 2020 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rashami takes over Mahira's duty

    Rashami Desai is seen making breakfast for everyone in the house and Mahira is left shocked and teases her that she has taken over her duty. Sidharth Shukla joins in the conversation and teases Rashami further.

  • Feb 06, 2020 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras and Mahira discuss top 5

    Mahira tells that the others think that she will be evicted next and then Paras will follow suit. "Sidharth is the winner while Asim will be in the top 2, Shehnaaz in number three and Arti in fourth position, according to the other contestants", tells Mahira.

  • Feb 06, 2020 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehnaaz continues to entertain

    Shehnaaz tells Sidharth and Arti that she wants to really unique and warrior-like names for her kids in the future.

  • Feb 06, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13 begins

    The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 13 starts with housemates waking up to Dil Hai Ziddi Hain song.

  • Feb 06, 2020 10:20 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss announces Immunity task

    As all the housemates are nominated for eviction this week, Bigg Boss gives the non-elite members a chance to save themselves from nomination. Who do you think will get the immunity reward: Arti, Shehnaz, Paras or Mahira?

