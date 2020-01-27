Bigg Boss 13: Fans demand Sidharth Shukla- Shehnaaz Gill’s date on her birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fans demand Sidharth Shukla- Shehnaaz Gill’s date on her birthday

While Bigg Boss 13 enjoys a huge fan base, contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond in the house makes the most of it. The two are lovingly called #Sidnaaz by their fans and social media is loaded with their picture edits and VMs. However, their relationship has turned a rocky patch these days with the two fighting from opposite teams. On Shehnaaz’s birthday today, fans have taken over the internet and sending her love and wishes. They have also taken to the internet to demand a special Sidnaaz date to bring them together again.

Taking to Twitter, Sidnaaz lovers asked Bigg Boss to arrange a date for Sidharth and Shehnaaz so that the two can spend some romantic time with each other. One user wrote, “Pleaseeeee give us a Sidnaaz date”. Another wrote, “BiggBoss should arrange a special date for Shehnaaz and Sidharth……we are still shipping for #Sidnaaz” On the other hand, fans have also posted heartfelt posts wishing Shehnaaz on her birthday. Check out-

Happy birthday mh princess uhh r the best nd pure girl in d whole world god bless you sana stay strong shernii 💋💋#HappyBirthdaySana#BornFighterSana — Mahhi Vij (@VijjMahhii) January 26, 2020

Today isn't any normal day!



Our entertainment Queen was born on this day!



Its must be the most specail birthday in history of bb!!



This girl is reason of extension of this season and highest trp!!



Make her feel Special !#HBDShehnaaz#BornFighterSana#HappyBirthdaySana — Sonia Arora (@SoniaAr12101020) January 27, 2020

Are yar ky kr Rhee ho y gift doge Sana Ko sab chhod k bs isse tweet krroo #BornFighterSana #HappyBirthdaySana #HBDShehnaaz,. Trend it if you r true friend of Sana. — @tul panwar (@tul_panwar) January 27, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 contestants’ supporters and their family members are all set to enter the house on Tuesday. A promo video is already doing rounds on the internet in which Vikas Gupta is seen telling that he will re-enter the house to support Sidharth Shukla, On the other hand, Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaaz will enter with Arti’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. For Asim, Himanshi Khurana will make a re-entry and is also said to confess her love for him. Check out the video here-

Also, Monday’s episode will witness much drama as the contestants will begin the nominations process. It is shown that Paras and Mahira will lash out on Vishal and Asim for planning against them in the nominations. It would be interesting to see who will get nominated this week when the family members will be playing with them.

