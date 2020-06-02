Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HINDUSTANIBHAU Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau claims getting calls after his police complaint against Ekta Kapoor

YouTuber Vikas Pathak, known to all as Hindustani Bhau, alleges that he is getting calls from numerous people asking him to "sit and talk", after he filed a police complaint against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on Monday. The "Bigg Boss 13" fame Hindustani Bhau shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday where he claims that he is getting calls from several "big people" who are requesting him to "sit and talk".

"Yesterday, I filed police complaint at Khar Police Station against Bollywood's renowned ‘Ek Thi Kabootar' Ekta Kapoor. I have been getting so many phone calls from yesterday as if Ekta Kapoor runs their houshold and sends them ration. Bade bade log call kar rahe hain (big people are calling me). They want me to sit and talk with them. But I don't want to sit and talk with anybody. I want her to apologise to the Indian Army because she and her mother have insulted the Indian Army," Hindustani Bhau says in Hindi.

He further states that nobody can buy him with money and people making such requests should feel ashamed.

Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor at Mumbai's Khar Police Station over an objectionable scene in the Alt Balaji web series "XXX", which they have produced.

In one of the scenes, an army officer's wife allegedly insults his uniform by making her boyfriend wear it in his absence, and then later, tearing off the uniform, she gets into bed with her lover.

Hindustani Bhau feels the scene is disrespectful towards the Indian Army and an attempt to insult our soldiers.

The controversial scene has landed the makers in a spot, what with as Twitterati have been responding to the hashtag #ALTBalaji_Insults_Army all through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a YouTube video where an unidentified person in an Indian Army uniform speaks against Ekta Kapoor's depiction of extramarital affairs is doing the rounds on social media. The video with the caption "Indian Army Soldier expose Ekta Kapoor" was been uploaded on Monday.

Author Harinder Sikka shared the video on Twitter slamming Ekta Kapoor and requesting the Indian government and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat to look into the matter.

"UTTER DISGRACE @ektarkapoor Done disservice to India, Armed Forces & her own family. #Shame Why #CDS_vipin_rawat hasn't reacted? @narendramodi @AmitShah @PrakashJavdekar Pls intervene. Profiteers demeaning our forces," tweeted Sikka on Tuesday evening.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage