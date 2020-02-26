Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz gets chased by fans, lady love Himanshi Khurana mobbed. Watch videos

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz gets chased by fans, lady love Himanshi Khurana mobbed

Despite losing to Sidharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz has won a lot of hearts and was also termed as the most trending contestant of the show. Not only him, but his 'girlfriend' Himanshi Khurana has also been enjoying great fandom after their love angle. What happened with the two of them when they stepped out is an example of the overwhelming love they have received from everyone. As per an ABP report, Asim was chased by two boys on a bike while he was traveling in a car while Himanshi got mobbed during a recent public appearance.

The report states that the Kashmiri boy was being followed by two boys on a bike who somehow managed to get his vehicle stop and later posed with him as he sits inside his car. The video of the same has been going viral on the internet like crazy. Check it out:

Talking about Himanshi, she was greeted by an ocean of crowd during her public appearance. Her manager Nidhi stood protected her like a rock. She tightly held the Punjabi singer’s hand and took her straight inside the location. Have a look at the video:

The manager's act was cheered up by the people on the internet who called her fearless for safeguarding her. Here's how people reacted:

@nidhe_k That's Why I Call You Fearless And Funny



You proved that u are fearless in this video the way u holding her hand & protecting her



Hope ur Funny Avatar will also join Twitter after Instagram@realhimanshi doesn't need a bodyguard when you are around #HimanshiKhurana pic.twitter.com/cNgNtsmLM9 — Himanshi Khurana Fc ❤️❤️ (@HimanshiLovers) February 22, 2020

Yes... #HimanshiKhurana don't need any protector when @nidhe_k is there 🙅😎



And sachhi that was the Moment... Jab unhone haath pakda😊

Soul sisters ❤️ #GirlPower 😎



Aur funny avatar is coming on Twitter dheere dheere 😂 — Priya(❤️HimanshianForLife❤️) (@Priya_HK) February 22, 2020

Asim, after coming out the Bigg Boss house, wrote a long note for people who trolled Himanshi and said, "I respect every one of you so I expect that you guys respect me also. My journey in the house was more challenging than the one and a half hour shown on TV. I connected with Himanshi because she was going through the same negativity as me and we decided to go against the narrative together even if it was against the popular opinion. That’s why mutual respect and admiration for each other."

He further wrote, "I’m sorry if anybody has got by mine or her words due to some reason. I will always be thankful to my fans for respect and honour. Please judge me as much as you want for who I am but not by who I am with!!! Just be the much awesomeness you guys are…respect and love you all!"

