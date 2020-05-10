Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARTISINGH5 Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh says she's open for an arranged marriage match

TV actress Arti Singh, best known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13, has always been opned about her desire to get married and settle down. Even during the Salman Khan hosted BB 13, she was heard telling co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh that she would love experience marital bliss and become a home-maker who has a loving husband and kids. Furthermore, #Sidart was also one of the trending topics during Bigg Boss those and, even her sister-in-lar Kashmera Shah also stated that Arti Singh and Sidharth Shulka make a lovely pair, Now, the actress has once again opened up on her marriage plans.

Arti Singh revealed that she is in a lookout for her perfect match and said, "As of now, the plan is to find the right man. My search is on, but I haven’t met anyone whom I have wanted to get married to. I would prefer a love marriage, but I am also open to an arranged match", the Waaris actress was quoted as saying to Bombay Times.

Arti Singh further added, "I wish that I meet someone during the lockdown because both of us will get ample time to chat with each other, even if we can’t meet. I feel that my Mr Right is somewhere out there, coming towards me, but he is too slow.”

Arti Singh was earlier dating TV actor Ayaz Khan. Talking about her break-up in an earlier interview with Mid-day, the actress said, "I was in a relationship with Ayaz Khan and we broke up amicably. I do not regret having broken up because I would not have liked to deal with a broken marriage at a later stage. We realised that we could not live together under the same roof.”

Arti Singh recently shared a heartfelt post for her ex boyfriend Ayaz Khan and his wife Amish Khan on their wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary mere Doston.... @ayazkhan701 @jannatkhan1618.! May god bless you both and keeps both of you always happy. Love you both so so much.!”, she commented on Ayaz Khan's picture with wife.

Arti and Ayaz were co-stars in Colors TV’s ‘Parichay’.

Arti Singh is the niece of actor Govinda, sister of Comedian Krushna Abhishek and cousin of television actress Ragini Khanna.

