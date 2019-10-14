Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Koena Mitra's throwback pictures storm the internet

Koena Mitra was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode while Dalljiet Kaur faced the first elimination on Saturday. The original Saki Saki girl was one of the strong contenders of the reality show. When host Salman Khan announced that Rashami Desai is safe and Koena is out of Bigg Boss on yesterday's episode, there was complete shock everywhere. Since then several netizens have taken to social media to express their dissapointment over Koena Mitra's eviction from Bigg Boss 13.

While fans are now hoping to see Koena as one of the wild card enterants of BB 13, several old pictures of the actress have been flooding the internet.

Koena Mitra stunned everyone with her sensuos moves in Saki Saki song from Sanjay Dutt starrer Musafir in 2011.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2010 film Asal, made huge headlines for her plastic surgery that went horribly wrong.

Before entering Bigg Boss house, Koena Mitra opened up about her bad nose job saying that everyone in the industry does it but her case was one of the most talked about of them all as she was open about it.

"This is the worst-kept story of our industry. Many have done it and many do it, but no one talks about it, as if it's a crime or a sin. It's a part of my story, so I didn't mind talking about it. I gave statements and that's why yeh peecha nahi chhodta. Even though it's been eight-nine years since, people don't stop asking me about it. Also, why are only women trapped and attacked when it comes to cosmetic enhancement? You are fine with 60 and 50-year-old men from our industry with no wrinkles and head full of hair looking like they have returned to their 20s!", Koena Mitra was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

Koena Mitra's shot stay in Bigg Boss 13 house was filled with several fights. Right from Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Dey to Arti Singh, Koena locked horns with several contestants. Her open and straight-forwardness was being appreciated by the audience and, she was definitely one of the strongest contestants of the show as well.