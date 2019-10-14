Monday, October 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Koena Mitra's throwback pictures storm the internet

Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Koena Mitra's throwback pictures storm the internet

Koena Mitra was the second contestant to face elimination from Bigg Boss 13 after Dalljiet Kaur. Her eviction was shocking and fans are now hoping to see her back in Bigg Boss wild card entry.

Tripti Karki Tripti Karki
New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2019 19:59 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Koena Mitra's throwback pictures storm the internet

Koena Mitra was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode while Dalljiet Kaur faced the first elimination on Saturday. The original Saki Saki girl was one of the strong contenders of the reality show. When host Salman Khan announced that Rashami Desai is safe and Koena is out of Bigg Boss on yesterday's episode, there was complete shock everywhere. Since then several netizens have taken to social media to express their dissapointment over Koena Mitra's eviction from Bigg Boss 13.

While fans are now hoping to see Koena as one of the wild card enterants of BB 13, several old pictures of the actress have been flooding the internet.

India Tv - Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra

India Tv - Koena Mitra throwback pic

Koena Mitra throwback pic

Koena Mitra stunned everyone with her sensuos moves in Saki Saki song from Sanjay Dutt starrer Musafir in 2011. 

India Tv - Koena Mitra throwback picture

Koena Mitra throwback picture

The actress, who was last seen in the 2010 film Asal, made huge headlines for her plastic surgery that went horribly wrong.

India Tv - Young Koena Mitra poses with a friend

Young Koena Mitra poses with a friend

India Tv - Koena

Koena

Before entering Bigg Boss house, Koena Mitra opened up about her bad nose job saying that everyone in the industry does it but her case was one of the most talked about of them all as she was open about it.

"This is the worst-kept story of our industry. Many have done it and many do it, but no one talks about it, as if it's a crime or a sin. It's a part of my story, so I didn't mind talking about it. I gave statements and that's why yeh peecha nahi chhodta. Even though it's been eight-nine years since, people don't stop asking me about it. Also, why are only women trapped and attacked when it comes to cosmetic enhancement? You are fine with 60 and 50-year-old men from our industry with no wrinkles and head full of hair looking like they have returned to their 20s!", Koena Mitra was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

Koena Mitra's shot stay in Bigg Boss 13 house was filled with several fights. Right from Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Dey to Arti Singh, Koena locked horns with several contestants. Her open and straight-forwardness was being appreciated by the audience and, she was definitely one of the strongest contestants of the show as well.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Nani's Jersey Next Story  