Bigg Boss 13: Did Shehnaaz once try to commit suicide because of Himanshi? The Punjabi singer reacts

The Shehnaaz Gill Vs Himanshi Khurana controversy has come to the limelight once again. Recently, Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh entered the Bigg Boss 13 house during the family week where he was seen advising Shehnaaz to stay away from Paras Chabbra while also maintaining distance with Sidharth Shukla. After his Bigg Boss stint, Santokh Singh Sukh talked about his daughter Shehnaaz and Himanshi’s controversy.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Santokh Singh Sukh said that Shehnaaz and Himanshi have never met each other before going to Bigg Boss 13 nor they spoke over the phone and whatever happened between them was only on social media.

Furthermore, he said, “Himanshi has tortured my daughter to an extent that she would have committed suicide. After their controversy, whenever Shehnaaz used to post any picture of her on social media, there used to be 100 comments, 90 were abusive and it was all done by Himanshi's PR team. Himanshi was in the industry from 15 years and Shehnaaz that time was just a year-and-half old in it. So, this girl used to make sure that she doesn't get any work. There have been times when people called my daughter for work and then she was sent back home from the set saying aap chale jaao hamne kisi aur ko le liya hai. Everything was fed by Himanshi. Because of her experience, she shared a good rapport with directors and producers and used to call them saying is bandi ko kaam nahi dena. Shehnaz almost slipped into depression and that's when I told her to leave the industry but she didn't give up. She said I want to work and I will keep trying”.

Now, Himanashi Khurana has reacted to Shehnaaz’s father’s suicide statement on social media. Taking to Twitter, the Punjabi singer wrote,” “Agar apki Beti ne mere viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyayie ki khud ki controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao. Jab ki apki beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai. App soch smj kr interview do” (If your daughter has attempted suicide because of me, please also make her understand that she started the controversy and disturbed herself. Your daughter, in a Canada based interview also said that she got work because of the controversy. Please think and give interviews.”.

Agar apki Beti ne meri viah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyaiye ki khud hi controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao . jab ki apki Beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai .app soch smj kr interview do — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana’s relationship with Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing huge headlines these days, Himanshi was voted out from the reality show last month.

Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, is one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13. Her entertaining ways and her bonding with Sidharth is liked by many.

