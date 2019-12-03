Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Dec 3 LIVE Updates Nominations Special: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai ugly fight over ‘chai’
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Dec 3 LIVE Updates Nominations Special: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai ugly fight over ‘chai’

Bigg Boss 13 is overloaded with drama and action with the arrival of three wild card entries- Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2019 22:34 IST
Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai ugly fight over ‘chai’
Image Source : TWITTER

Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai ugly fight over ‘chai’

Bigg Boss 13 is overloaded with drama and action with the arrival of three wild card entries- Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan. On one side, love is in the air for Rashami Desai on Arhaan’s return, Madhurima’s entry has made things awkward for Vishal, her ex-boyfriend. Today, housemates are seen going against captain Sidharth Shukla as the ‘ration’ is not enough to feed 14 housemates. Rashami Desai, who is also one of the reasons that there is no ration, terms Sidharth’s decision ‘illogical’. On the other hand, Sidharth is given the task to nominate the housemates.

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 December 3 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 03, 2019 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates wake up to Swag Se karenge Sab ka Swagat

  • Dec 03, 2019 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates concerned about house ration

    Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala, and Himanshi discuss Sidharth's decision about not returning the luxury budget items and making the whole house suffer. They think Sidharth was illogical in his decision.

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News