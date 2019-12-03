Bigg Boss 13 Dec 3 LIVE Updates Nominations Special: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai ugly fight over ‘chai’

Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai ugly fight over ‘chai’

Bigg Boss 13 is overloaded with drama and action with the arrival of three wild card entries- Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan. On one side, love is in the air for Rashami Desai on Arhaan’s return, Madhurima’s entry has made things awkward for Vishal, her ex-boyfriend. Today, housemates are seen going against captain Sidharth Shukla as the ‘ration’ is not enough to feed 14 housemates. Rashami Desai, who is also one of the reasons that there is no ration, terms Sidharth’s decision ‘illogical’. On the other hand, Sidharth is given the task to nominate the housemates.