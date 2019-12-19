Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 December 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's 'nok-jhok' continues

Bigg Boss 13 December 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's 'nok-jhok' continues

Did Shehnaaz Gill manage to make things clear with Sidharth Shukla in December 19 episode of Bigg Boss 13?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2019 23:27 IST
Bigg Boss 13 December 19 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's 'nok-jhok' continues

Bigg Boss 13 December 19 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's 'nok-jhok' continues

Fight for captaincy continued in December 20 episode of Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz eventually turned out to become the captain of the house for the first time. The highlight of the episode also remained the cute banter between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. She kept on trying to ask for forgiveness in her cute little ways and not only this, she even created a lot of drama during the course of the task. To get all the updates about what happened inside the house tonight, keep reading this space for the HIGHLIGHTS.

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 HIGHLIGHTS

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News