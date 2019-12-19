Bigg Boss 13 December 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's 'nok-jhok' continues

Bigg Boss 13 December 19 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's 'nok-jhok' continues

Fight for captaincy continued in December 20 episode of Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz eventually turned out to become the captain of the house for the first time. The highlight of the episode also remained the cute banter between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. She kept on trying to ask for forgiveness in her cute little ways and not only this, she even created a lot of drama during the course of the task. To get all the updates about what happened inside the house tonight, keep reading this space for the HIGHLIGHTS.