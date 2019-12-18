Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 December 18 preview: Paras kisses Mahira, Shefali Bagga locked up in bathroom

First and foremost, a new love story between good friends Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma is making huge headlines in the BB 13 house. After confessing their love for one another, Paras and Mahira will be seen sharing a romantic moment. It is not a hidden fact that Paras is in a serious relationship with model and actress Aakansha Puri who also visited the show to showcase her support for him.

However, the upcoming episode shows that Paras and Mahira are developing feelings for each other. A recent promo video has been circulating on the social media where the two can be seen confessing their love and attraction for each other with Paras even kissing Mahira after that.

Meanwhile, TV anchor Shefali Bagga has turned a ‘monster’ for everyone in the Bigg Boss 13 house. After she was removed from the captaincy, Shefali not only showed her anger by destroying all the props for the task but also disturbs everyone’s sleep during the night. As a result of which, Vikas Gupta, Arhaan Khan and Sidharth Shukla are seen locking Shefali Bagga in the washroom.

The nominated contestants for this week are Arhaan Khan, Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli, Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh. One of the contestants among them will face the eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 13 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and on Sundays and Saturdays, you can watch the show at 9 pm.