Bigg Boss 13 December 16 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz elated as Sidharth Shukla is back in the house

A new Monday brought in some more excitement and some more twists to the tedha game of Bigg Boss season 13. The highlight of the episode remained the return of Sidharth Shukla in the house who was kept under the doctor's observation after he fell sick inside. His dear friend Shehnaaz Gill aka Sana could not hold her excitement when Bigg Boss called her inside the confession room and surprised her. Asim too pretended to be happy at his arrival however his real feelings were exposed in front of Rashami Desai later who also seems to be upset not just because of his re-entry but also because of beau Arhaan Khan's endless lies that have been coming out from the past Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of two weeks.

Missed the show and want to know the HIGHLIGHTS of what happened inside the house on December 16? Catch them here: