Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's love for each other goes kaput
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's love for each other goes kaput

Bigg Boss 13: It's the second week and relationship status seems to change between Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill- the lovebirds. Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you live and latest updates on Day 8.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 21:08 IST
Representative News Image

Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra's love for each other goes kaput

The first week in the Bigg Boss 13 came to an end with Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan announced no eviction this week but made everyone believe that it will surely take place in the upcoming week. In the upcoming episode, the fans of the show are going to witness some high-voltage drama when the nomination task will take place inside the house.

Catch up with all the updates of Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 here:

Disclaimer: Kindly watch these episodes on COLORS TV every day and any time on VOOT

 

 

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 Day 8 LIVE Updates:

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAnushka Sharma scolds Ranveer Singh at award event. Video goes viral Next StoryHousefull 4: Shaitan Ka Saala aka Akshay Kumar as Bala is here  