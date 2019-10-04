Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 LIVE Updates: Shenaaz-Mahira fight over Paras, Siddharth Dey-Rashami lock horns

Image Source : TWITTER Shenaaz-Mahira fight over Paras, Siddharth Dey-Rashami lock horns

Things are getting out of hand as each day passes in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house. The contestants have already started picking over each other and have gone personal. Earlier Shefali Bagga made Art Singh undergo an emotional breakdown when she brought the topic of her broken marriage during the task, this time Siddharth Dey has commented about TV actress Rashmi Desai’s work. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma have indulged in a verbal spat over Paras Chhabra’s connection with the, Catch up with all the updates of Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 here-

