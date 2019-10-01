Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Boys walk the ramp shirtless to impress house ‘maalkin’ Ameesha Patel
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Boys walk the ramp shirtless to impress house ‘maalkin’ Ameesha Patel

On Day 2 in Bigg Boss 13 house, new set of twists and turns are waiting for the houseguests. House Maalkin Ameesha Patel is going to get all the boys shirtless and get them on the ramp to impress her.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 13:45 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Boys walk the ramp shirtless to impress house ‘maalkin’ Ameesha Patel

Bigg Boss 13 Day 2 LIVE Updates: It has been just two days that Bigg Boss 13 has aired on TV and t has already become the topic of the town. From Parth Chhabra and Asim Riaz’s ugly fight on the premiere episode to Shehnaaz getting challenged by Shefali, fans loved every bit of it. On day 1, housemates had to earn their ration by picking what they want with their mouth and transfer to the other end by passing each other. Interestingly, they had to pass that ration item through the mouth only. Now, on Day 2, new set of twists and turns are waiting for the houseguests. House Maalkin Ameesha Patel is going to get all the boys shirtless and get them on the ramp to impress her.

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss Day 2 LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDeepika Padukone shares her report card. Ranveer Singh reacts Next StoryGrammy-winning opera singer Jessye Norman dies at 74  