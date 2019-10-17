Bigg Boss 13 Day 17 Review: BB calls housemates 'wahiyat', 'bakwaas' after unsuccessful task

The day 17 inside the Bigg Boss 13 house remained quite heated after a lot of fight between the contestants during the BB Toy Factory task. On one hand where the equation between Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill turned ugly while on the other hand situation got out of control between Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena. After an unsuccessful task, the contestants even got slammed by Bigg Boss for performing in a bad manner and calls everyone ‘wahiyat,’ ‘bakwaas’ and ‘bachkana.’

The day began with Shukla asking Shehnaaz to stay away from Paras. During the task, fight broke between Paras and Shefali Bagga for mentioning kids. As Shefali said, “Aise kya bol raha hai pet bada hai? Bacche honge tere aise hi,” Paras got agitated and said, “Bacche bacche kya hai? Tere saath honge mere aise bachche!”

The second leg of the task began and the fights and rejection of toys from both the sides began. The contestants seemed uninterested in performing the same because they knew that the toys would get rejected. Meanwhile, Sidharth was seen encouraging his team members for playing fairly in the game.

An ugly fight broke in between Sidharth and Rashami over tea that even went on physical but Devoleena interfered and made sure that things don’t go out of control. Later Paras was seen explaining Shehnaaz as to why she should not support Shukla. He told her that Sidharth was made to leave a show as he has abused Rashami on the sets. She asks him why the two agreed to come together again.

Paras asks her what she would do if she has to face someone like that to which she says, “Muh tod dun mai toh.” Later which, Paras quipped, “Tera gussa gussa, kisi aur ka gussa gusssa nahi hai?” Shehnaaz was soon seen rushing to Shukla and telling him, “Mai tere saath hi hun.”

The episode came to an end with the reprimanded of Bigg Boss for playing a fake game during the task. Shefali calls Paras responsible for the same to which he said that everyone is equally responsible as even Siddharth Shukla blindly rejected all toys.

