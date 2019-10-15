Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 Day 15 Review: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma get nominated

Bigg Boss 13 October 14 (Day 15) Review: Here comes another set of rivalries with another nominations task. On Monday, housemates indulged in the nominations task where all the girls were divided into two teams. Team A – Rashami Desai, mahira Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Team B includes Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill.

The task witnessed intense drama as the boys try their best to save their favorite contestants in the house. From stealing money to verbal and physical fights, it has all the masala viewers needed to start their week with. Devoleena, being the Queen, was safe from the nomination, still, she gave it her all to win the task. However, Team A lost and left Mahira as well as Rashami nominated along with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Dey, Abu Malik and Asim.

It appears Rashami Desai couldn’t handle being nominated and burst out infront of Anu Malik. The TV actress tried to make him understand that she doesn’t want to go and is tired of getting nominated every week. What made Rashami emotional is the way she gets taken for granted by the housemates that she is a popular name and will be safe from the eviction.

On the other hand, Siddharth Shukla appears to be in no mood of sympathizing with Rashami and got angry with Anu Malik for getting influenced. According to Shukla, crying is Rashami’s way of getting things done for herself. Do you believe the same?

Nonetheless, the enmity between Rashami and Siddharth appears to have grown deeper now. The two cannot stand each other for long and the house has also got divided with them.

