Bigg Boss 13 Day 13 LIVE: Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss fans, here comes much-awaited part of the reality show- Weekend Ka Vaar, in which host Salman Khan grills contestants. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season, Salman will begin the countdown to finale. The superstar introduces 'power weekends' in which while a contestant will be eliminated, another will bag special power. This weekend, two contestants will be ousted from the house.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sunil Grover will also join Salman on the stage to add the much-needed dose of humour.

Stay tuned for live updates of Weekend Ka Vaar.