Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu supports Arti Singh on mental health stance

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu Grover supports actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who has been trolled on social media after talking about mental health openly on the reality TV show. The recent episode of Bigg Boss saw Arti Singh having a panick attack after she got into an argument with Paras Chabra and Mahira Sharma. While some contestants mocked her serious condition, some helped her calm down. Twitter also had mixed reactions.

Arti Singh put out a post on the social media platform Instagram, urging people to talk about mental health issues rather than troll the sufferer. Commenting on the post, Bipasha wrote: "It's sad that in our country so many educated people have a lack of awareness on mental health. You can't stop living your life if you have some issues. You need to be brave and face them and that is exactly what Arti Singh is doing. Anyone in the house or outside who is making a joke or mockery out of this is insensitive. In today's day and age, this topic cannot be taboo."

"Support is what people need to overcome this. Finally, it's one's own battle. Please, we should be human and kind to all," added the actress, who was last seen in the movie ‘Alone' in 2015.

During the nominations this week, Paras called out Arti and said some unflattering things about her, while assassinating her character. Arti, obviously, lost her cool at this and ended up calling him a ‘do kaudi ka insaan’. While this happened, she had expected her friend, Sidharth Shukla, to stand out in support of her. When questioned about his calm demeanour, Sidharth said that he did not feel the need to interfere when she was already conversing with Paras.

