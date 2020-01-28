Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana. What will be her reply?

Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 is getting more interesting every day. In another new twist in the show, the contestant's close friends and family members will be seen entering the house to show support for their loved ones inside the house. Former contestant Hiimanshi Khurana will also enter the house for Asim Riaz. In the latest promo shared by the makers, Asim is seen running happiness as he learns that Himanshi has entered the house. Watching Himanshi in the confession room through TV, Asim shouts in excitement, "Mera dil baahar aara hai".

The two hug each other tightly as Himanshi walks out of the confession room. Asim goes on to propose Himanshi in front of the housemates standing in the garden area. Asim kneels down and proposes marriage to Himanshi and tells her that this is the first time he is expressing love to someone like this. So, what will be Himanshi's reply? We might just have to wait to watch today's episode to know.

Meanwhile, the process of nomination for this week was done through a nomination task. Bigg Boss asked the contestant to go inside a dome made in the garden area and count till seventeen minutes before coming out of it. Contestants who were able to guess the nearest time to seventeen minutes were saved. Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh were nominated through this process. Earlier Bigg Boss slammed Vishal, Asim, and Rashami for discussing the nomination in the house and showed clips of their discussion on the TV in the living area. Paras got irked with Vishal and Asim for planning against him and Mahira.