Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHINDE, DARSHANA BANIK Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde & Darshana Banik join cast of Boondi Raita

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and Bengali actress Darshana Banik have joined cast of the forthcoming comic family drama Boondi Raita. "When I heard the story of the film, I found it interesting. I play Bobby, a bubbly and middle-class Punjabi girl. I am Bengali, so it's going to be an interesting experience to play a Punjabi character for the very first time in my career," said Darshana, who is known for her work in Bengali and Telugu films, and who will soon be seen in the Bollywood horror film "Ezra", co-starring Emraan Hashmi.

Darshana gave an idea of her shooting schedule, too. "I will start preparing for my character in terms of body language and diction after a week. It's a slice-of-life film and I think it is not easy to pull off comedy scenes as other scenes," she said.

In the film, Himansh Kohli plays Baggu, a 25-year-old with no focus in life. The story is about Baggu's struggle to go from zero to hero. Shilpa Shinde plays Baggu's elder sister.

ALSO READ: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Former Angoori Bhabhi aka Shilpa Shinde said THIS about Anita Bhabhi aka Nehha Pendse

"It's a light-hearted family drama. The film is not entirely focused on one or two particular characters. I play Himansh Kohli's elder sister and she supports her brother because Himansh's character and their father do not get along well in the film, so my character tries to control things in the family," said Shilpa.

Asked is she was sceptical before playing a supporting role in "Boondi Raita", Shilpa replied: "It's a very positive, simple and sober character, and people haven't seen me in that zone for a long time. I have a silent kind of romantic relationship with Ravi Kishan in the film, and we are going to shoot the film in a beautiful city like Dehradun."

"Boondi Raita" is directed by Kamal Chandra, and also features Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Alka Amin, Ishlin Prasad, Neeraj Sood, Naresh Vohra, Vishisht Chamoli and Kunal Kuldeep in key roles.

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya shoot stopped after 10 members test COVID-19 positive