Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan sizzles in orange swimwear in these throwback pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALHINAKHAN Bigg Boss 11's Hina Khan poses in orange swimwear in these throwback pictures

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses of Indian television. Right from her traditional attire to workout wear, the actress is known to be classy all the way. Hina Khan, who became a household name after playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, loves to stay in fashion. Recently, she shared some throwback pictures from one of her beach vacations, which have now become the talk of the town. In the pictures, Hina Khan can be seen flaunting her perfect figure in an orange swimwear with all the glitz and glamour in her eyes.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared the sizzling pictures and wrote, "I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack". Take a look:

Hina Khan, who made huge headlines during her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house, is a social media queen and, loves to post her pictures for her 7.9 million followers.

Hina Khan was the only television star to grace the red carpet of Cannes 2019.

She recently shared a picture in a white pantsuit.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Hina Khan has been cooking some lovely dishes and doing some cleaning as well.

On the work front, she was seen in a Bollywood film Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the psychological thriller also starred Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles, it was released on February 7, 2020,

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage