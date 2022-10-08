Big Boss 16 LIVE: Weekend ka Vaar, Manya locks horn with Sreejita leaving Salman Khan annoyed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@STARS_KI_DUNIYA Bigg Boss 16 live, Manya locks horn with Sreejita

In today's Sahnivaar ka vaar episode Manya is seen locking horns with Sreejita. Salman Khan is seemed annoyed with Manya's attitude. He later gives tasks to the contestants to judge all their fellow contestants as Hit or flop. Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta enter the house. Rashmika and Salman Khan groove on the Saami song. In the show, the national crush of India also shares that Abdu Rozik is her favorite.

