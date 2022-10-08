Big Boss 16 LIVE: Weekend ka Vaar, Manya locks horn with Sreejita leaving Salman Khan annoyed

In today's Sahnivaar ka vaar episode Manya is seen locking horns with Sreejita. Salman Khan is seemed annoyed with Manya's attitude. He later gives tasks to the contestants to judge all their fellow contestants as Hit or flop. Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta enter the house. Rashmika and Salman Khan groove on the Saami song. In the show, the national crush of India also shares that Abdu Rozik is her favorite.
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 8 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES
Oct 08, 202210:45 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Nimrit breakdowns and lashes on Archana
Nimrit shouts at Archana over cooking issues and breakdowns badly as she was not able take a control over the situation.
Oct 08, 202210:41 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Abdul Rozik mocks Archana jokingly
Abdul Rozik mocks Archana after she had a fight with Sumbul and Nimrit over cooking rice. He says that Archana doesn't stop even for a second she keeps on blabbering.
Oct 08, 202210:35 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Clash erupts between Sumbul and Archana over rice
Sumbul and Archana get into a heated argument over rice. Archana lashes out at her as she was not able to cook rice. Since Sumbul is responsible for providing rice while cooking dinner, the housemates are left with no food for dinner.
Oct 08, 202210:25 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Nimrit claims Tina to be cunning
Nimrit gossips with Shalin and claims Tina to be very cunning and that she can even sell all of them. While Tina feels lonely in the house as nobody came to talk to her when she was upset.
Oct 08, 202210:15 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Salman Khan gives housemates surprise
Salman Khan surprises the housemates by revealing that there will be no eliminations for this week.
Oct 08, 202210:13 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Salman Khan gives a task for the 4 nominated contestants
Salman asks the nominated contestants to choose a partner and asks them to hold them and the one who will last long wins the task.
Oct 08, 202210:10 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Salman Khan asks everyone to nominate a contestant who should not be a captain
Salman asks everyone to nominate a contestant who should not be a captain. Nimrit, Priyanka, Abdu and Gori have been voted the most.
Oct 08, 20229:56 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Salman Khan calls Shaleen onscreen and offscreen actor
Salman Khan calls Shaleen an onscreen and offscreen actor. He also made Shaleen dance to the 'Kukdoo Coo' song and if he manages to impress then he can have chicken. Shaleen loses miserably.
Oct 08, 20229:53 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Rashmika Mandanna says 'I love you' to Abdu Rozik
Rashmika Mandanna reveals that Abdu Rozik is her favorite and blows a kiss by saying I love you to him. Abdu Rozik also greets her back by saying I love you too.
Oct 08, 20229:50 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Salman Khan requests Rashmika Mandanna to shake a leg on Sami song
Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna grove on the Sami song. Salman joked about the song that even Adnan Sami will like this song.
Oct 08, 20229:48 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta enters the show
Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta enter the show to promote 'Goodbye'. Rashmika's Hindi accent is adorable. Rashmika made Salman speak in Telugu on the show. Salman shocks everyone with his Telegu accent.
Oct 08, 20229:45 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Manya rates Sreejita as flop
Manya has rated Sreejita as flop, now will this spark the fight between them or not. The show is getting more interesting.
Oct 08, 20229:37 PM (IST)Posted by Aparupa Devnath
Salman Khan gives the contestants an interesting task
Salman then announced that tonight will be ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’ and asked housemates the meaning of this phrase. He has asked the contestants to rate fellow contestants as hit or flop.