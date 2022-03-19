'Aane wale baby ki mummy' Bharti Singh radiates pregnancy glow in gorgeous maternity shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Bharti Singh

Highlights Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first child

The couple announced their pregnancy through Bharti's YouTube channel

Mom-to-be Bharti Singh has been quite active on social media. The comedian, who is expecting her first baby with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, on Saturday shared a few pictures from her stunning maternity shoot. Leaving her friends and fans in awe, she looked beautiful as she flaunted her baby bump in a mauve ruffled gown. Bharti, who was seen cradling her baby bump in the photos, wore minimal makeup and left her hair loose. Well, her pregnancy glow is adding more charm to her pictures.

Dropping the pictures, Bharti Singh captioned, "Aane wale baby ki mummy (mother to the soon-to-be-born baby)." She also added the hashtags, #babycomingsoon #momtobe #love #lovelyfeeling #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiyaa." The post received much love from Bharti and Haarsh's friends and family members. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to the comments section and wrote, "So pretty." Archana Puran Singh said, "Wow. Never looked more beautiful, God bless both of you." Nakuul Mehta commented, "Bohot zyada pyaaari."

Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Shamita Shetty, Anita Hassanandani, Tahira Kashyap and others too showered love on the Bharti's post. Take a look

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh didn't realise she was pregnant for 2.5 months, says 'mote logon ka pata nahi chalta'

Well, the to-be-parents are making sure to enjoy every moment of their beautiful new journey. On the occasion of Holi, the comedian posted adorable photos with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. "Hum Teeno ki tarf se aap sab ko Happy Holi (a Happy Holi to you all from the three of us). #babycomingsoon #babylimbachiyaa #momtobe #dadtobe," she had captioned the pictures that showed her in a pink dress. In the pics, Haarsh has his hand placed on Bharti's hand, over the baby bump.

Earlier, the 'Laughter Queen' revealed that due to her weight, she didn't realise she was pregnant for 2.5 months. The news came as a surprise to the couple as they were not planning a baby at that time. For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017. They announced their pregnancy through the actress' YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's.' The couple uploaded a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.