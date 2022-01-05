Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN Bharti Singh opens up on fears during pregnancy, says 'don't want any complications'

'Laughter Queen' Bharti Singh has been receiving love and support from the fans ever since she announced her pregnancy with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The TV actress and reality show host had on several occasions shared her fear of conceiving a baby during the pandemic. As she is all set to embrace motherhood, Bharti opened up on the fear on her mind during the pregnancy phase.

Bharti shared in an interview that she is afraid of complications that may rise during the time of delivery. She also said that she wants a normal delivery for the child as she has heard that caesarean operation for childbirth "hurts a lot later". She also shared her routine to stay fit during the pregnancy phase after losing close to 16 kgs weight in 2021.

She told BollywoodLife, "I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer."

Bharti also shared her fear of COVID-19 even as cases of infected people continue to rise in India and abroad. She added, "I am really scared of rising COVID-19 cases. I always think that what will happen if lockdown will be announced. without any house help, I will go mad. Mai akeli kaise karungi ghar ka kaam, bahar ka kaam aur upar se ye pregnancy (How will I alone work at home, outside with my pregnancy)?"

Recently, during an interaction with the paparazzi outside a shooting venue, Bharti revealed that her due date is in April. She has also expressed her desire to conceive a girl although she said the couple will be happy with whatever the baby's gender is. She is shooting for reality show Hunarbaaz for Colors TV. She is also co-hosting Indian Game Show for her YouTube channel Bharti TV.