Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first baby girl? Comedy queen spills beans

Bharti Singh is undoubtedly one of the much-loved comedians on Television who is also known for hosting reality shows. Apart from this, her social media activity -- be it her Instagram handle or her YouTube vlog is regularly followed by her fans. Well, these days, Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as well as their fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their first baby. Yes, that's true! Bharti Singh is pregnant with her first child and is currently in her eight-month. Amid the same, recently congratulatory messages got flowing in for the ace comedian. It all happened due to a rumour saying that the couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

Well, as soon as Bharti and Harsh got to know about the same, they denied the report and made it clear that she is due in the first week of April. She even came live on Instagram and said, "I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near."

Further, she urged fans to not believe such rumours and wait for them to announce the good news. Bharti further quipped, "Harsh and I talk about the baby and wonder who he/she will take after. But one thing for sure, the baby is going to be funny because both of us are funny."

Meanwhile, the mom-to-be recently grabbed the eyeballs for her maternity photo shoot, the pictures of which she shared on her Instagram handle. Have a look at them here:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Lumbachiyaa, who got married on December 3, 2017, shared the good news of their pregnancy in December. They posted their pictures and captioned them, "Yeh tha hamara sabse bada surprise."

Apart from this, the duo even made a vlog on the same and wrote "Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai" as the title.

On the professional front, Bharti is these days seen hosting the reality show 'Hunarbaaz' which has Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Karan Johar on the judges' panel.