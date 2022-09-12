Monday, September 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bharti Singh and her son Laksh turn into Yashoda and Lord Krishna, fans say 'Like mother like son'

Bharti Singh and her son Laksh turn into Yashoda and Lord Krishna, fans say 'Like mother like son'

Bharti Singh who recently welcomed her little bundle of Joy, Laksh, shared an adorable picture with him on social media. In the picture, the mother-son duo are seen making a similar stance as Yashoda and Lord Krishna. Take a look.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2022 19:46 IST
Bharti Singh and her son turn into Yashoda and Krishna
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI.LAUGHTERQUEEN Bharti Singh and her son turn into Yashoda and Krishna

Bharti Singh, who is one of the finest comedians in the industry has cemented in place over the years. The ace comedian is known for her humble nature and candidness. Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their first child, a baby boy on 3rd April 2022. The couple named him Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa aka Golla. The pair has shared several pictures of their little bundle of joy and garnered love from different parts of the country. Bharti has now shared an adorable picture on Instagram that has taken over the internet.

Recently, Bharti Singh took to Instagram and shared a picture with her son in which they can be seen decked as Yashoda and Lord Krishna. The monochrome picture shows, Laksh clad in Lord Krishna's attire adorned with a peacock feather on his head and Bharti as Yashoda with a beautiful gajra tied in her hair. She is seen holding her son in her arms while posing for the photo. 

As soon as she uploaded the picture, fans and celebrities from the showbiz flocked to the comment section to hail the adorable picture. One user wrote, "This mumma son duo". Another user wrote, "Bharti so beautiful and Golla." A third user wrote, "Cute mummy with his cute son."

Television actress Shikha Singh commented, "Super beautiful". Singer Harshdeep Kaur also went to the comment section and wrote, "Cuties."

Bharti and Haarsh often talk about their son and share his glimpses in their vlogs on their youtube channel, LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa’s). The couple revealed their son Laksh’s face for the first time in their vlog itself. The couple revealed their son Laksh’s face for the first time in their vlog itself. While fans were left awestruck by his first glimpse, the couple soon shared the pictures of their son and it went viral in no time. Sharing the first picture, they wrote, "Miliye humare bete LAKSH se Ganpati bappa moriya."

 

Related Stories
Bollywood celebs and drugs controversies: Sanjay Dutt, Aryan Khan, Siddhant Kapoor & more

Bollywood celebs and drugs controversies: Sanjay Dutt, Aryan Khan, Siddhant Kapoor & more

Bharti Singh finally reveals son Laksh's face, asks if he resembles Haarsh Limbachiyaa| Watch Video

Bharti Singh finally reveals son Laksh's face, asks if he resembles Haarsh Limbachiyaa| Watch Video

Bharti Singh, Haarsh trolled for baby Laksh's photo with hookah, netizens say 'kya zaroorat thi'

Bharti Singh, Haarsh trolled for baby Laksh's photo with hookah, netizens say 'kya zaroorat thi'

VIDEO: Bharti Singh celebrates Janmashtami by dressing up son as Krishna, watch Haarsh's reaction

VIDEO: Bharti Singh celebrates Janmashtami by dressing up son as Krishna, watch Haarsh's reaction

DON'T MISS

Britney Spears leaves fans shocked after she says she won't perform live shows again; know why

Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback pic after 'surprise visit' to father Amitabh Bachchan on sets

Dussehra 2022: Prabhas to burn Raavan effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News