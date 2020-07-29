Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITSURSECRETSANTA 'Bhakharwadi' show crew member dies of COVID-19, shooting comes to halt after others test positive

After over 3 months of complete lockdown in the country due to coronavirus pandemic, the Government of Maharashtra finally lifted the ban on the shooting Television shows. Following the social distancing and other guidelines, the Hats off production banner also began the shooting of their popular show Bhakharwadi on June 25. A tailor from the crew asked for leave on July 13 after complaints of weakness. He was given the same and wanted to join back but was asked to get himself tested. Sadly, he was found COVID-19 positive and lost his life on July 21 at his residence. After his demise, the makers tested his close contacts and found another one positive. After this, a RT PCR test (swab test) was organized for everyone in which a few more people from the crew were found positive.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the producer JD Majethia confirmed the news and said, "A sad incident took place on the sets of Bhakharwadi. A tailor from our crew complained of weakness on July 11. The doctor gave him medicine for cold and weakness. He worked on July 12 and the next day he asked for a leave as he wanted to go home. As a rule of our production house we keep in regular contact with people who are unwell. We also ask them to produce a doctor's certificate of their well being when they rejoin the shoot.

He was reminded on a group on July 19 via message as he had not replied to our calls a couple of times. He went for a test on July 20 and we were shocked to hear about the news of his demise when we called on July 21. We are in touch with a family member and are doing the needful."

Further, he said, "We know we are in a very challenging situation and so we have consulted the best of doctors. We have done swab tests of more than 70 people including actors, technicians, workers, studio staff and suppliers. A few of them have tested positive and they have been quarantined. We are following the government guidelines."

This is the reason why the shooting of the serial has been stopped. They stopped shooting the show for 3 days that ended today but will not shoot even tomorrow. The actor-producer is surprised at the fact that young people have tested positive.

