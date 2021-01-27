Image Source : FILE IMAGES Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Former Angoori Bhabhi aka Shilpa Shinde said THIS about Anita Bhabhi aka Nehha Pendse

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is probably one of the most successfully running shows on the small screen. Time and again, the makers introduce new twists and turns in order to up their TRP game and keep their fans intrigued. The makers of the SAB TV show also did the same by introducing a new face of actress Nehha Pendse who will be seen playing the role of Anita bhabhi. Before her, it was Saumya Tandon who played the titular role in the popular sitcom. Well, her entry definitely brought in some interesting reactions and one came from none other than actress Shilpa Shinde who was the original Angoori Bhabhi in the show.

Nehha recently took to her social media handle and shared the promo of the upcoming episode. Alongside, she wrote, "Kyunki bhabhiji ab ghar par hai Thank u @binaiferkohli for considering me @hashpot1 and @janabshankybali and manoj ji for being my constant support and @andtvofficial for the warmest welcome ever . Am all set to have fun on this roller coaster ride."

The same were shared by Shilpa on her Instagram alongside a message read, "Sometimes I used to watch BGPH for Bharbuti ji @iaasifsheikhofficial and Saxena ji @saanandverma & Neha, ab tumhare liye ye show definitely dekhna padega as you are really a good actress...There are very few actresses having beauty and talent & u are one of them @nehhapendse."

Nehha was quick to respond and wrote, "I will do my best @shilpa_shinde_official."

The cast and crew of the show welcomed Nehha in the show a few days ago with a two-tier cake. She has stepped to replace Saumya as Anita Bhabhi, after the latter quit the show a few months back. Nehha, who has won fans as Sanjana Hiteshi in another SAB TV show, May I Come In Madam, was picked by the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Talking about replacing Soumya and getting into the skin of the character, Nehha told IANS, "I would like to request the audience that they should not draw comparisons between Saumya and me. They should give me the opportunity and time with open hearts to get into the character. We are trying to make a seamless transition in the show, so we expect audience cooperation. I would urge them to be kind towards us."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, co-starring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre, airs on &TV.