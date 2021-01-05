Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!: BB12 fame Nehha Pendse replaces Saumya Tandon as 'Gori Mem'

Image Source : INSTA:NEHHAPENDSE,ANITA.MISHRA.OFFICIAL Saumya Tandon and Nehha Pendse

Tv Saumya Tandon bid adieu to her most popular TV show BhabijiGhar Par Hain! in August last year. Since then, many names from the small screen have been surfaced to play the character of Anita Bhabhi aka 'Gori Mem.' Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Zariwala was said to be the first choice to play the role, however, she claimed that she was never offered. Now, according to the reports in TOI, it is said that actress Nehha Pendse has been roped in to play Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Nehha Pendse rose to fame with her character in May I Come In Madam? which ended in 2017. She was also seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 and was much admired by the viewers. Now that she is on board Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, fans are excited to ti witness her magic on the small screen.

Saumya Tandon, who was a part of the show for over five years, had shared her lovely memories while shooting on the show and had shared videos from last day of shoot. "End of a beautiful journey. The way we part shows how strong our relationship was. These are some moments to cherish all my life, my small note for every single person on the unit. My dearest @iaasifsheikhofficial . My friends @rohitashvgour @yogesh.tripathi78 @vaibhav.mathur.teeka a @deepeshbhan@saleem_zaidi @saanandverma (missed you on the last day)," Saumya wrote as captioned with the videos.

Producer Binaifer Kohli had said, "Saumya is one of my most loved favourites. She is extremely professional and its a pleasure to work with her. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her again. She was a happy part of my working family for many years and now my friend too. The fact that me and channel waited for her during her pregnancy shows our mutual affection for each other. I will miss her."

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!" revolves around two neighboring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, where both husbands have a crush on the other man's wife.