Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre resumes shoot in Surat, says 'I feel blessed'

Actress Shubhangi Atre is happy to resume shoots for her television show, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" in Surat after recovering from Covid-19. The actress, who plays the lead role of Angoori bhabhi says she is in Surat and is happy to be back to work. Shubhangi added that she feels blessed to resume her shoots. However, she does miss her daughter Ashi and husband Piyush Poorey.

"We are in Surat and back to work. I feel blessed to resume my shoots. And we are actually taking care of us and are following every Covid-19 guidelines. I feel secured as our team is also like a family to me. We are spending long hours in a day together from so many years. So, now when I came back I realised how much I missed this family," Shubhangi told IANS.

"I miss my family here, so much. But we are virtually connected. I take updates about the meals and other important stuff," she added.

Recently, Shubhangi had tested negative for Covid-19, but she was continuing to be in quarantined at home. "I tested negative. I got my reports today and I'm still at home, isolated for some time. I started my day by offering prayers to god and then made prasad to thank god. He helped me to recover and be virus-free," she says.

After a month, like several other shows, makers of "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai" took a call and moved the unit to other states after shoots in Maharashtra had come to a grinding halt owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases.