Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Shubhangi Atre to spend Diwali with oldage home residents

Shubhangi Atre to spend Diwali with oldage home residents

Diwali is around the corner and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! fame actress Shubhangi Atre is excited about celebrating the festival of lights at an oldage home in Mumbai.

"Diwali is the most splendid festival amongst all the Hindu festivals. Apart from being a festival of lights and welcoming new beginnings, I also see it as a festival of sharing happiness. Every year during this festival, I follow a tradition of donating something new to a place. Last year I had taken up the cause of donating new clothes at an NGO for young kids and this year I plan to gift new diyas and clothes at an old age home.

"I have seen my grandparents gleam in joy when we celebrate Diwali with them and I would like to gift that same joy to another person who probably wishes to celebrate this festival with his/her kids," Shubhangi said.

On Diwali, Shubhangi is also looking forward to playing poker with her co-stars of the show, which airs on &TV.

She added: "We have a special celebration on the sets of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' where this time we will take out time for a game of teen patti. A few of my family members have also come from Indore and I am really delighted to celebrate Diwali in their presence. My mom is getting some special Indori Diwali delicacies and I really look forward to indulging in that on this festival."



