Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh talks about doing comic roles, says, 'Comedy comes naturally to me'

Television actor Aasif Shaikh who is seen playing the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the hit show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai says he can give a comical twist to any scene because comedy comes naturally to him. Further, he talks about how the genre of comedy is a very specialized one.

"Comedy comes naturally to me. Even if there is a serious scene with some hard-hitting dialogues, I can perform it in the most comical way," said the actor, who has a theatre background and years of experience in the entertainment industry.

"It is very interesting and at the same time challenging as you have keep updating your acts, so that they do not appear monotonous. I have been playing the role of Vibhuti in &TV's 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' for five years and I keep on experimenting with my looks, dialogues, etc. to engage with the audience. This is how I raise the bar for myself," he shared.

Aasif follows international comedians and trends on social media to keep himself updated.

-With IANS inputs

