Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAMNEHHA Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Shubhangi Atre, Nehha Pendse & team celebrate as show completes 1500 episodes; PICS

One of Television's most loved show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai completed it's 1500 episodes recently. The star cast of the show including Shubhangi Atre, Nehha Pendse, Rohitash Gaud and Aasif Sheikh celebrated the milestone. The show that has been running for over six years now enjoy a massive fan base. It has been able to succesfully rule the TRP charts.

The entire cast and crew of the show got together to celebrate the achievement. The pictures from the celebrations have surfaced the internet. In the pictures we can see Shubhangi, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi, asif aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitash aka Manmohan Tiwari along with the new entry in the show Nehha Pendse cutting a giant cake.

For the unversed, recently Nehha Pendse replaced Saumya Tandon in the show for the role of Anita Bhabhi.

Speaking to TOI, Saumya Tandon revealed that she has given her sweat and blood to the role and is happy that Nehha Pendse will be taking it forward. Saumya Tandon said, "I’m happy to hear this news. Nehha is a good choice. I have worked with her on a non-fiction show. While I hosted it, she performed gags in it. She is talented and professional. I am certain that she will do justice to the part. I have given my sweat, blood and heart to this character. I am glad she is portraying it."