'Beyhadh' fame Jennifer Winget dating Tanuj Virwani? Code M actor finally spills beans!

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. She is known for he rperformances in a number of Television shows ranging from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, SaraswatiChandra, Beyhadh, Bepannah, etc. Not only this but fans also keep an eye on her social media activity where she is quite active. Apart from this, she is also known for her relationships. The actress was earlier married to Karan Singh Grover but things went downhill and they headed for a divorce. Ever since her name is being linked to a number of co-stars, the latest one being actor Tanuj Virwani, with whom Jenny has worked in web show Code M.

Ever since the inception of the web series, the two of them are being linked together and it is being said that they are dating in real life. Not only this but during a press meet last year, they were even asked about their "specific planning" for Valentine’s Day. To which the actor laughed and replied, "Main jaanta hoon aapko ek specific answer ki zaroorat hai (I know you are looking for a specific answer)." Yet again, he has responded to all the buzz going on about their affair in an interview.

Speaking to Zoom, Tanuj cleared the air by confirming that they are not dating. He said, "We are just really, really good friends. And the video in question that you bring up was just randomly taken on Valentine’s Day because we were attending an event together… She is amazing, she really is. She is by far my favourite female co-star."

Talking about their show Code M, it streamed on ALTBalaji and Zee5 and happens to be the digital debut of Jennifer who played the role of an Army lawyer. Tanuj, on the other hand, was seen as her ex-boyfriend and opponent.

Meanwhile, Jennifer who is quite active on social media has been sharing stunning pictures of herself from various photoshoots. Don't miss and check them here:

In July she tested positive for COVID-19 and informed fans about the same through a post. It read, "Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard .. . But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be! Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go."

On the professional front, she was last seen in Code M. Apart from this, she was also seen in Beyhadh 2 where she played the role of a pyscotic girl named Maya Mehrotra.