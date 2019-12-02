Beyhadh 2 Review: Fans can't keep calm as Maya aka Jennifer Winget is back to take her revenge

The much-awaited Television soap Beyhadh 2 began with a bang on December 2 at 9 PM. Jennifer Winget fans who were glued to their screens were in wait to watch their favourite actresses in her revengeful avatar along with some new actors like Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. Once again the negative avatar of the actress received much appreciation from the fans who as soon as the show began took to their respective social media handles to share their views and praises. Thanks to this, hashtag Beyhadh 2 started trending on Twitter.

For those who missed tonight's episode of the show, here's a quick review for you by the Twitteratis.

" Beyhadh hai yeh Aashiqui " OMG THAT SONG WAS SOMETHING ELSE.... RAHUL JAIN 👏



I would say FANTASTIC EPISODE ! #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain — diksha____ 🇮🇳 (@diksha_____) December 2, 2019

That last scene though 🙌🙌

Beyhadh bg tune & Maya 🙌🙌#Beyhadh2 — Subala❄ (@SM_kmh_) December 2, 2019

Mohabbat esi gahraai hai jisme ek baar doob jaao to maut hi bahar nikal sakti hai 🔥🔥#Beyhadh2#JenniferWinget 👌🔥 — सिलसिला....... 🐁❤️ (@Princydubey2711) December 2, 2019

Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya.. #JenniferWinget #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain @jenwinget @SonyTV intriguing..Jen, you made me cry..😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sHbt7MSTTR — Amrutha (@amruthaspeaks) December 2, 2019

Damnnn @jenwinget you were amazing as Maya Jaisingh. Feels sooo good to see you back 🥰 #Beyhadh2 — ash (@ClownSometimes) December 2, 2019

Kinda liking the dynamics between this family! Typical but naaaaice!#Beyhadh2 — ...🍁🍂 (@gonidhi) December 2, 2019

Dard ke saath kuch ajeeb sa rishta hai mera .....Na chora jata hai ,Na nibhaya jata hai 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Beyhadh2 #JenniferWinget — HONEY BEE 🌹🌹🐝🐝 (@MouRoy88026396) December 2, 2019

Rishi telling to Rudra .That ladki is Jal Pari N Hottie .Rudra Maya is Chudail. Good Going #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain — ✨Devasena✨ (@Devasena90) December 2, 2019

