Beyhadh 2 Review: Fans can't keep calm as Maya aka Jennifer Winget is back to take her revenge

The much-awaited Television soap Beyhadh 2 began with a bang on December 2 at 9 PM. Jennifer Winget fans who were glued to their screens were in wait to watch their favourite actresses in her revengeful avatar along with some new actors like Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. Once again the negative avatar of the actress received much appreciation from the fans who as soon as the show began took to their respective social media handles to share their views and praises. Thanks to this, hashtag Beyhadh 2 started trending on Twitter.
For those who missed tonight's episode of the show, here's a quick review for you by the Twitteratis.
" Beyhadh hai yeh Aashiqui " OMG THAT SONG WAS SOMETHING ELSE.... RAHUL JAIN 👏— diksha____ 🇮🇳 (@diksha_____) December 2, 2019
I would say FANTASTIC EPISODE ! #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain
That last scene though 🙌🙌— Subala❄ (@SM_kmh_) December 2, 2019
Beyhadh bg tune & Maya 🙌🙌#Beyhadh2
Mohabbat esi gahraai hai jisme ek baar doob jaao to maut hi bahar nikal sakti hai 🔥🔥#Beyhadh2#JenniferWinget 👌🔥— सिलसिला....... 🐁❤️ (@Princydubey2711) December 2, 2019
Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya Maya.. #JenniferWinget #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain @jenwinget @SonyTV intriguing..Jen, you made me cry..😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sHbt7MSTTR— Amrutha (@amruthaspeaks) December 2, 2019
Yaaar this show!!!! The entryyy 😍😍😍😍 #beyhadh2 #mayajaisingh #rudra fencing scene!!!— ♥️beyhadh_reloaded♥️ (@A_aditi97) December 2, 2019
All the promos were put together in one episode! Such a treat to watch! Amazing beginning!!! 😍🔥Thanks @SonyTV @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry #Beyhadh2— ♥️beyhadh_reloaded♥️ (@A_aditi97) December 2, 2019
Damnnn @jenwinget you were amazing as Maya Jaisingh. Feels sooo good to see you back 🥰 #Beyhadh2— ash (@ClownSometimes) December 2, 2019
Kinda liking the dynamics between this family! Typical but naaaaice!#Beyhadh2— ...🍁🍂 (@gonidhi) December 2, 2019
This iconic terrace scene uff! 🌸🔥 #Beyhadh2 #WelcomeMaya— (✿❛◡❛) (@JenniKush_JW_KT) December 2, 2019
Reminds me of #Beyhadh ❤
Dard ke saath kuch ajeeb sa rishta hai mera .....Na chora jata hai ,Na nibhaya jata hai 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Beyhadh2 #JenniferWinget— HONEY BEE 🌹🌹🐝🐝 (@MouRoy88026396) December 2, 2019
Rishi telling to Rudra .That ladki is Jal Pari N Hottie .Rudra Maya is Chudail. Good Going #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain— ✨Devasena✨ (@Devasena90) December 2, 2019
