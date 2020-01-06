Beyhadh 2: Maya aka Jennifer Winget to have an intimate scene with Shivin Narang. Watch video

One of much-awaited show Beyhadh 2 began with a bang a few months back leaving fans amazed by the beauty and acting of actress Jennifer Winget. Just like the first season, the second one too impressed her fans. The show saw a change in terms of lead actor as this time it is Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry who are seen opposite the actress, unlike Kushal Tandon who acted in the original. Well, now it seems as if that the fans of Maya are soon going to get another surprise as the latest reports suggest that there's going to be an intimate scene between the lead stars.

A report in Pinkvilla states that Jennifer and Shivin aka Maya and Rudra will be seen sharing kissing on the Television. Yes, that's true. Not only this, they will even have an intimate scene in the upcoming episode that will definitely accelerate the heart rate of the fans. Meanwhile, have a glimpse of the two here:

During a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Shivin spoke at length about his co-star and said, "We bonded since our very first shot. We gave it right in the first take itself and it seemed seamless. Till now, whatever scenes we have done, the makers have really liked it. We think people who are a big star, might have air, but Jennifer is so honest towards her work and everything. She is very sensitive, she is a wonderful human being."

Talking about her character of Maya, Jennifer said, "The first season was all about Maya's obsession with love, and in the second season it is all about her obsession with revenge. I can assure that season two of 'Beyhadh' is going to be darker, scarier, crazier and much more intense."

Apart from Beyhadh 2, Jennifer will also be making her digital debut through ALT Balaji's web series titled Code M. The show also stars Tanuj Virwani with whom there were reports of the actress dating. Sharing the promo of the show, Jennifer wrote, "CODE M Ek encounter, teen logon ki maut aur bohot saare sawaal! Jab sahi aur galat ki pehchaan karna mushkil hojaye, toh jawaabon ka pata kaise lagaya jaaye? Join Major Monica Mehra, as she cracks the code of this mystery! #CodeM streaming 15th Jan."

