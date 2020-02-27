Beyhadh 2: Maya aka Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang's show to go off air but with a twist

Counted amongst one of the most popular daily soaps, Beyhadh makers decided to bring the second season of the show featuring our very own Maya aka Jennifer Winget in the lead. Beyhadh 2 that began a few months back is surprisingly going off-air in a few days. Also starring Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in leading roles, the show could not meet the expectations of the fans, probably the reason why the TRP was too low. And this is the reason the makers decided to pull it off from Television but with a twist that it will continue running on the digital platform.

A recent report in Pinkvilla says that a closed source informed them about the same and said, "Given that the show has failed to grab TRP's, the channel overnight took the decision of pulling the plug of the show on Television but as the show has been performing well on their platform, the channel will continue to push the show digitally."

Beyhadh 2

Further, the source also informed that the cast has also been informed about the same and the official announcement about the same will be made soon. The source continued, "Beyhadh 2 will air its last episode on March 13 on Television".

When the show began, it grabbed attention for Jennifer Winget's looks, Shivin for breaking his stereotypical chocolate boy image and Ashish for playing the dark role of MJ.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries