Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget is a water baby in her latest underwater video, WATCH

TV actress Jennifer Winget is a star and there is no doubt about it. From giving terrific performances in various shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, Bepannah etc she is going to return on the small screen through Beyhadh 2 and is these days shooting for her web show Code M. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos for her fans and yet again posted the same where she is looking like a water baby in the underwater visuals.

The video has been shared on her Instagram story with a caption, 'Submerging into..." Have a look at the video here:

Just yesterday, the 34-year-old actress posted a picture with her father wishing him on his birthday and planted a kiss on his cheeks. Check it out:

Jennifer and his father

Jennifer's fashion sense reflects in her pictures and her Instagram profile is proof that she's a diva. Scroll down for some more pictures:

She recently took to her Instagram to share her association with Beyhadh 2 as she wrote, “No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint*. Damn right we’re cooking up a crazy-ier storm! ‘Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2. Bringing crazy back!!”

Talking about the storyline, there are reports that it will revolve around Maya falling in love with an older man who also has a son. After the old man dumps her, Maya plans to take revenge by falling in love with his son.

