Bear Grylls' Into The Wild episode featuring Rajinikanth to premiere on March 23. Watch teaser

Into The Wild's episode featuring Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls will be aired on March 23

Superstar Rajinikanth became the second Indian after PM Narendra Modi to feature in an episode of Bear Grylls popular TV series Into The Wild. In the episode, Rajinikanth will be seen exploring Indian jungle and wildlife in this adventurous episode with Bear Grylls. The two-shot for the episode at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve located in Karnataka. Now, Discovery Channel has dropped a fresh teaser of the episode.

Sharing the teaser, Discovery Channel tweeted, "Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery"

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

The video starts with a voiceover and visuals introducing the jungle as Bear Grylls makes his entry on a bike. Superstar Rajinikanth could also be seen making his entry riding an ATV bike. The episode will be aired on March 23.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an 874 sq km national park, was formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals to be thriving in the forest, including royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, common leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer, among others.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also shot for an episode of the show and that too is expected to come out soon after this episode.

In August last year, PM Narendra Modi was seen making an appearance on the show as he and Bear Grylls explored Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand.