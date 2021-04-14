Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHI KHAN Arshi Khan's quirky message for 'Awaam ke husbands'; Watch Video

Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan enjoys a massive fanbase. And her famous word 'Awaam' has a different set of fanbases altogether. The actress is often seen having a good time with her fans on social media lives and even when she steps out. Recently, while she was traveling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad she had a fun encounter with two of her fans on the flight. The crew members on the flight turned out to be die-hard fans of Arshi.

They asked for a selfie with her and Arshi happily clicked a few. She even recorded a message for one of the crew member's husband. Arshi said, "Apke husband ko mere taraf se salaam. Aise mujhe pasand karte raho. Poore awaam ke husbands mujhe aise pasand karte raho."

Watch the video here:

Arshi is living one of the happiest phases of her life. She has multiple projects in her kitty. She recently bought her own house in Mumbai. Arshi reveals she had planned to buy a house in Mumbai before last year but then lockdown happened but she has now fulfilled her dream of buying it.

"I was in talk to buy the property for a long time. I booked it in 2019 but then in 2020 Covid happened. I was not that strong financially at that point, and with no work I was literally stressed about how I would arrange the sum," she recalled.

Her luck, however, turned for the better. "Luckily my movies happened then, besides OTT shows. 'Bigg Boss' was a great help. I was literally risking everything to buy a house here in Mumbai, just to make my dream come true," she said.

"I feel my dream has been fulfilled by the blessings of God and my parents. It was God who gave me the fortune to do Bigg Boss this year. I remember being approached for the show last to last year, but unfortunately, things did not fall in place. So, I am in a happy place now," she added.

"I always had a dream to own a house in Mumbai for a long time now. I was living on rent. I also own a flat in Bhopal, and a farmhouse there. But having a dream house in Mumbai was like buying a flat on the moon, and but I am living it!" Arshi signed off.

