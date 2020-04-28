BB13's Paras Chhabra on Shehnaaz Gill: She didn’t want to speak with anybody else than Sidharth Shukla

Image Source : TWITTER Paras Chhabra on Shehnaaz Gill: She didn’t want to speak with anybody else than Sidharth Shukla

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13 gathered huge popularity among the viewers. Amid all the rivalries and fights, actors Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship came into the limelight the most. While Shehnaaz connected with Splitsvilla winner Paras Chhabra in the first week, she soon started hanging out with Sidharth and the audience loved them together. After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz did Mujhse Shaadi Karoge alongside Paras, however, the duo isn't on talking terms anymore. In a recent interview, Paras opened up about his friendship with Shehnaaz and revealed that the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif didn't want to talk to anyone except Sidharth Shukla.

Paras Chhabra told ET, "She didn’t want to speak with anybody else than Sidharth, so we weren’t also interested in talking to her." He added, "I have not spoken to her after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. I don’t want to speak with Shehnaz. I am over and done with her kyunki aap usko thodi der jhel sakte ho not more than that. Thodi der tak cute lagti hai. I had understood this in the first week of BB13. People felt she was cute initially but became irritating. I can’t handle Shehnaz."

Talking about his relationship with Shehnaaz during the second show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Paras said, "After what I saw of Shehnaz in MSK uske andar ghamand aa gaya tha toh main samajh gaya tha ki ye apne aap ko sabse upar samajh rahi hai so there was no point talking to her."

Looks like Paras Chhabra isn't happy about Shehnaaz Gill's fans trolling other Bigg Boss 13 contestants for saying ill about her. Earlier, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee faced the heat from Shehnaazians after she compared Shehnaaz to her dog and said that she doesn't like Sidnaaz's chemistry in their song Bhula Dunga. Reacting to this, Paras said, "How her fans trolled Devoleena. Itan faltu kaise bol sakte ho then you are not stopping your fans too. How can you get that bad?"

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have said to keep in touch with each other. It is also rumoured that Shehnaaz is staying at Sidharth Shukla's house during the lockdown. Well, if this true, Sidnaaz fans will be very happy.

