Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMHIMANSHIKHURANA BB13's Himanshi Khurana gets injured, restricted to wheelchair but continues shoot

Bigg Boss 13 fame and Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana has hurt herself. The diva has been working on many projects and has already treated her fans with several music videos during the lockdown. She has also been very active on social media, keeping her fans updated about her personal and professional life. After giving a sneak peek into the shoot of her videos, the actress shared a video in which she revealed that she has injured herself and is restricted to a wheelchair but hasn't stopped working. Recently, Himanshi had shared a picture from the Goa airport where she had headed for a shoot.

Himanshi Khurana wrote, "When ur on wheelchair but shoot is important." The Punjabi singer and actor first shared a picture of her feet which were wrapped in a black bandage. Later, she shared a video leaving her fans worried. Reacting to the injury, her fans asked her to take care and take rest for her health. Check out the video here-

Last week, Himanshi Khurana and beau Asim Riaz released their fourth music video together titled Afsos Karoge. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben. The plot of Afsos Karoge is simple, two college lovers cross paths after years at their reunion party, and a flash of nostalgia hits them. Watch the song here-

On a related note, Bigg Boss 13 runner's up Asim Riaz was also severely injured earlier last month after goons attacked him while he was cycling in the late evening. He also showed his injuries on social media which left his fans worried. Asim shared pictures and videos of his injuries and informed about the incident. Soon after, fans started trending #GetwellSoonAsim on Twitter and flooded the social media with wishes for his speedy recovery.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met each other in the Bigg Boss 13 house. When she entered the house, she was in a 9-year old relationship. However, things changed after her exit from the house. When she re-entered the BB13 house as Asim's connection during the end of his journey, Asim proposed to her by doing down on one knee and she said yes. The duo has already been seen in three songs -- Kalla Sohna Nai, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and Khayal Rakhya Kar after BB13.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage